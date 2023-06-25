Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo and Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene have both escaped suspensions despite being charged by the NRL's match review committee after Saturday's games.

Both players have been hit with Grade 1 dangerous contact charges and will pay fines with an early guilty plea. Sivo, who has three offences on his record, will be up for $3000 but could risk a two-match ban if he heads to the judiciary or enters a no contest, as Elliott Whitehead did earlier year to a charge for the Canberra Raiders.

Pene, on the other hand, has registered the first offence on his rolling 12-month record, which means he is only up for $1000 with an early guilty plea. He would risk $1500 if he decided to fight and lost at the judiciary.

Sivo was cited for a first-half incident against Dolphins back Jamayne Isaako in Parramatta's 48 points to 20 victory. In just the 11th minute of the game, Sivo took a run into Isaako and raised his forearm, making direct contact with the head of Isaako.

While not penalised immediately, a stoppage at the end of the set would see Sivo placed on report after a bunker review of the incident.

Pene, meanwhile, was penalised for the same thing in the first set of the second half, with his arm making contact with Manly dummy half Lachlan Croker.

Both players will make a decision on their pleas by midday (AEST) on Monday with any subsequent hearing if needed to be held on Tuesday evening at NRL headquarters.