Jai Field’s chances of moving overseas to the Super League has been gained more traction, with Wigan coach Adrian Lam stating that he would be a perfect fit.

The 23-year old Parramatta utility was linked to Wigan before this season started but hadn’t played the minimum of 11 NRL games to secure a work visa.

With injuries to Mitchell Moses and Dylan Brown this season, this now means Field has played enough games to head over to England.

Lam told Foxsports.com.au that Field’s speed and versatility are welcome assets and would fit in well at Wigan next season.

“Jai’s a player we’re looking at, he ticks the boxes for a player who could play in the halves, at fullback,” he said.

“When you’re looking at that, it’s easy to see he could fit into our position in one of those positions… (He) would suit Super League with his speed.

Lam is not shy to admit that he has always been fond of Field, which strengthens the chances of the move happening.

“I’ve watched him growing up – I’ve always been a fan – and he’s someone who could fit into this club perfectly.”

Field has only managed to play 11 games for St. George Illawarra before being picked up by the Eels in February, where he has only managed to add a further four games to his career.