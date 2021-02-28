Parramatta have reportedly tabled a contract extension to gun half Mitch Moses, who currently remains unsigned past this season whilst holding the option to extend his stay in the blue and yellow for a further 12 months.

It is understood that the Eels have put forward a deal that would see Moses remain at the club until the end of the 2023 season and that the 26-year-old has flagged his desire to remain at Parramatta, per The Sydney Morning Herald’s Michael Chammas.

The Eels will be looking to have an extension finalised prior to the start of the season, which will see Parramatta travel to Suncorp Stadium on Friday, March 12 to face the Broncos.

Moses will have the option to wait out until the 2021 campaign is underway and will have several months until a decision will be made on opting to take a one-year player option in his current $750,000 deal.

The former Wests playmaker spoke to The Australian last week, confirming his interests in remaining with the Eels for the future.

“They have looked after me and shown faith in me, I have told them (my management) what is going on and it needs to stay between me and them,” Moses said.

“I obviously want to stay at the club – I love the club so much.

“Hopefully we can get something sorted, we have a core group there and hopefully we can lock everyone up, stay together and add some quality players alongside that.”

Moses has played 83 games for the Eels since switching from Concord during the 2017 season and looms as a major role player in Parramatta’s hopes of ending their record premiership drought.