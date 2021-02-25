Mitchell Moses wants to recommit to Parramatta over the long term, declaring his love for the club and his teammates.

Moses has an option to remain at the Eels at the end of this season and the Eels have signalled their intentions to re-sign him the 26-year old to a long-term deal.

Unlucky Parramatta fans, probably would've closed down that 12 point gap if Mitchell Moses was playing for u tonight. — REMY (@dcemanly) October 3, 2020

The 26-year old told The Australian he sees his future at Parramatta.

“They have looked after me and shown faith in me, I have told them (my management) what is going on and it needs to stay between me and them,” Moses said.

“I obviously want to stay at the club – I love the club so much.

“Hopefully we can get something sorted, we have a core group there and hopefully we can lock everyone up, stay together and add some quality players alongside that.”

Moses looms as a big part of Parramatta’s premiership aspirations going forward, but for that to work, he must rediscover his running game.

“I feel like that is the strongest part my game, I feel like last year was going for game-management type of role,” he said.

“I have a lot of confidence in all the other boys – Dyl (Dylan Brown) with another year under his belt, Reed (Mahoney) there, Gutho (Clint Gutherson) there playing great footy.

“They can take the pressure off me. I am still going to look to manage a game – that is the whole part of being a halfback – but I definitely want to get my running game back.”

Moses has played 150 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2014 for the Wests Tigers.

He moved to the Eels at the end of the 2017 season.