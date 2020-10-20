Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson may be the reigning Fullback of the Year, but could may be forced out of that position if a recent transfer rumour comes to fruition.

The 26-year-old’s super year was almost rewarded with a Dally M Medal, but he fell just short despite a controversial snub in the final round.

Yet Parramatta are in “secret talks” to bring former Eel Bevan French back to the club, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Eels have reportedly been very impressed with Wigan-based French’s performances in the Super League, and are keen to bring him back to the club, even if Gutherson has to give up his favoured position.

In a pre-Dally M interview, Gutherson was asked about the reports and whether a position change may be on the cards.

“You’re not moving to the centres, are you?” NRL Tonight co-host Dan Ginnane asked.

The Eels skipper responded: “I’ve had a few dusty days since we lost and haven’t really looked at my phone and we were in (NSW) camp today.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone from the club. If Bevvy comes back it’ll be great for the club and we’d love to have him.

“I’d love to keep playing fullback and we’ll see what happens and what the club have in mind.”