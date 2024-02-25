As the 2024 NRL season begins this weekend, the Parramatta Eels have been dealt a significant loss, with star winger Maika Sivo being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC).

The MRC has charged Sivo with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle after a tackle against Gold Coast Titans centre AJ Brimson in the 57th minute of the club's final trial match before the season begins.

In what is the Fijian international's third and subsequent offence, the flyer faces a three-match ban if he accepts an early guilty plea. However, he will face a four-week suspension if he decides to fight the charge and is found guilty.

In other judiciary news, Canberra Raiders youngster Ethan Strange has been charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw against forward Thomas Mikaele in the 54th minute.

Unlike Sivo, he will not be given a suspension but will instead be fined $1000-1500.

"He's been excellent for Ricky Stuart and the Canberra Raiders this afternoon," league great Corey Parker said on Fox League.

"There's obviously no intention to cause harm for Mikaele there, just a little man trying to get him down.

"He just got it wrong, in doing so will spend 10 minutes in the bin."