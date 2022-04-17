The Parramatta Eels could be back at the negotiating table for Mitchell Moses far sooner than they would have liked, while a shock detail has also been revealed in new signing Josh Hodgson's contract.

While there is little trepidation over Moses wanting to stay at the Eels, it could be on an upgraded contract from the start of the 2024 season.

Moses is on contract until the end of 2024, however, the final year of his deal is a player option in his favour, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report.

That means he is technically able to negotiate and sign deals with rival clubs from November 1 this year.

Given the nature of the halfback market right now, which has seen all of Nathan Cleary, Daly Cherry-Evans and Jahrome Hughes extend deals at the Penrith Panthers, Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm respectively over the last couple of weeks, it could mean Moses' signature joins Cameron Munster as the biggest on the market for 2024.

Moses is currently on a rumoured $920,000 per season at Parramatta, but could command north of $1 million from 2024 onwards given his current status in the game and the halfback market.

What is unknown is Parramatta's salary cap position. They have recently extended the contracts of Clint Gutherson and Junior Paulo, with both players believed to be on upgrades. The club lost Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore and Ray Stone, however, none of those players were on big money, with all four signing elsewhere for much higher values than the Eels were willing to offer.

Given Dylan Brown is also off contract at the end of 2023, Parramatta's halves situation will be a balancing act for the club, who will want to make moves before November 1. That is even more so the case given Brown's excellent start to the year, which has seen him eclipse many of his 2021 figures just five games into the year.

While Moses' option is in his favour, that isn't the case for new signing Josh Hodgson.

The same report has revealed that the second year of the Canberra hooker's deal is a club option, meaning it will be up to the club where Hodgson remains in blue and gold for 2024.

Hodgson was the Eels answer to losing Reed Mahoney, however, injured his ACL early in the season, just months after signing the deal with the Eels, which will leave him sidelined for the best part of 12 months before he plays his first game for Brad Arthur's side.

Given the number of dummy half options off-contract at the end of 2023 - including Damien Cook, Lachlan Croker, Jacob Liddle, Jeremy Marshall-King, Chris Randall, Erin Clark and Reece Robson - Hodgson's form could dictate whether he remains in the NRL.

The Englishman has been a picture of consistency, however, is now approaching the twilight of his career, and with so many players off-contract in the number nine position, Parramatta working a club option into his deal for 2024 is now looking like a smart business decision, rather than anything else.