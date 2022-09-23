With challenging conditions expected and their opponent returning to action after a week of rest and recuperation, the Parramatta Eels have downplayed suggestions that their habit of taking their foot off the attacking pedal could haunt them against the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Eels have improved their consistency significantly towards the back-end of the year, but there’s no denying that they’ve shut up shop a little early in the past – especially against the competition’s top teams.

Though they kicked the habit in their semi-final against Canberra, the club’s recent form against top teams has seen them fail to carry on with fast starts.

They were right with the Panthers in the qualifying final, trailing but just one point at half-time, but they lost the second half 20-2. Against Melbourne the week before they surged to an impressive 8-0 half-time lead, but the margin was still the same at full-time.

Even in their massive win over the defending premiers in Round 20, they shot out to a 26-point half-time lead, only to lose the second half 6-4 despite having the extra man. In their Round 15 win over the Sydney Roosters, they didn’t score a point in the entire second half, losing that stanza 4-0.

Despite the consistent numbers, co-captain Clint Gutherson said it’s not been a factor in the club’s preparations or discussions – especially if they keep winning.

“If you’re winning at the end of the game, that’s all that matters,” Gutherson said.

“If you can score 50 in the first half and not score again, you’re still going to be happy.

“It doesn’t matter how you win them. If you need to score 50 in the first half or second, you just need to win.”

Outgoing dummy-half Reed Mahoney, who plays his 100th game for the club this weekend, was a bit more pragmatic in his analysis – acknowledging the risks of complacency in sudden-death contests.

“(Fade-outs) have happened in the past, but it’s finals footy now and one or two quick tries can change the game,” he said.

“You really have to play for 80 minutes. We know we have to hold on, it’s about building your game.”

With temperatures expected to be sitting in the mid-20s come kick-off, with a hefty level of humidity, stamina is likely to become an issue regardless of how the teams have performed this year.

Though the club has been criticised in some corners for not heading to Townsville sooner, the players don’t believe that the weather will be as big a determining factor as it’s being portrayed. The players know that their fate is ultimately in their own hands.

“(The heat) is just another media talking point,” Eels rookie sensation Will Penisini told Zero Tackle.

“We know it’s going to be hot, we played in Darwin this year. We’ll do our best to acclimatise.”

“We’re aware (of the late fades in key contests). A key in our game plan has been to defend well and it’s been disappointing letting in late tries in recent weeks.

“But it’s do-or-die now, we can’t be happy to take our foot off the pedal anymore.”

“You have to look at the opponent’s key players and how they score tries, but at the end of the day it’s on us.

“If we turn up and play our brand of footy it’ll go a long way towards winning the game.”