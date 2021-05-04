The Parramatta Eels have parted ways with veteran centre Michael Jennings, the club announced on Tuesday.

It comes amid Jennings’ involvement with an ongoing enquiry with Sports Integrity Australia (SIA) after the 33-year was provisionally suspended in October last year for testing positive to banned substances.

It is alleged that Ligandrol and other banned substances were found in his system.

The Eels released the following statement on the matter.

“The Parramatta Eels and Michael Jennings have today agreed to bring to an end the terms of Mr Jennings’s playing contract,” the statement reads.

“Mr Jennings is the subject of an ongoing process with Sports Integrity Australia (SIA). Mr Jennings has been with the Eels since 2016 and based on its experience with Mr Jennings over the last 5 years, Parramatta does not consider that Mr Jennings would intentionally take performance enhancing substances.

“However, in recognition that the SIA process will take some time to play out, Parramatta and Mr Jennings have agreed to part ways because Mr Jennings wishes to allow the team to fill his position and have the best 2021 and 2022 seasons possible.”

Jennings has played 298 games for the Panthers, Roosters and Eels since making his first-grade debut in 2007.

He has also represented New South Wales at Origin level and Tonga and Australia at international level.