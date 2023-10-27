Skipper Elsie Albert has been battling an ongoing calf issue after being a late withdrawal in Papua New Guinea's clash against the Cook Islands.

It is understood that the inspirational Papua New Guinea forward has been plagued with the same injury throughout the entirety of the previous NRLW season.

This would see her limited to only 25 minutes for the Parramatta Eels NRLW team this year. There have been no updates on how long the recovery will be or how serious the injury is.

“I'm looking forward to start training with the Eels. I really appreciate how they approached me and showed a genuine interest in having me here," she said ahead of the 2023 NRLW season.

“Rugby league means a lot to me. It changed me as a person and changed my life after having a rough childhood growing up in PNG.

“I was given one opportunity to come to the NRLW and I grabbed it with both hands.

“It's an honour to represent the PNG community here in Australia and be a role model for aspiring athletes back home."

