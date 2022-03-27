Parramatta's Saturday night hero Ray Stone is suspected to have suffered an ACL injury during the Eels' golden point victory over the Melbourne Storm.

Stone scored the match-winning try to hand the Storm their first defeat of the season, however the Eels lock sustained a devastating knee injury when diving across the try line to clinch the two premiership points.

The 24-year-old required immediate attention from medical staff after hurting his right knee as the final score of the night came under review, with fears sparking Stone's final season with Parramatta could be over.

Stone is set to join NRL newcomers the Dolphins at season's end, with an ACL injury sure to have his 2022 campaign curtailed before venturing to Redcliffe for next season.

The Eels are nervously awaiting scans on Stone's knee, however the club are understood to be fearing the worst for the Moss Vale product, according to News Corp.

The injury compounds Brad Arthur's forward woes, with Ryan Matterson (hamstring) and Marata Niukore (calf) currently occupying the Eels' injury ward.

Meanwhile, the Wests Tigers are tipped to be without Stefano Utoikamanu for the coming months, with the gun prop understood to have suffered a syndesmosis injury in Friday's loss to the Warriors.

The ankle injury could spell 10 weeks on the sidelines for the 21-year-old, who was seen requiring crutches following the 12-16 defeat.

Like the Eels, the Tigers' latest setback adds to the growing pain of an extensive casualty ward, with Ken Maumalo (ankle), James Roberts (quad), Kelma Tuilagi (concussion), Shawn Blore (knee), Adam Doueihi (knee), Asu Kepaoa (pectoral) and Tommy Talau (knee) also hampered.

Embed from Getty Images

International recruit Jackson Hastings is also currently sidelined due to suspension, with his return date set for Round 6.

The Tigers and Eels will await scans in the wake of their Round 3 results, which are expected to be revealed in the coming days.