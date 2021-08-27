The Parramatta Eels have reportedly extended the contracts of assistant coaches David Kidwell and Stephen Murphy until the end of 2022.

Despite intense speculation surrounding the future of head coach Brad Arthur, the show of faith in his assistants for an extra season, until the end of Arthur's current deal, seems to suggest Parramatta will stick by their much-maligned coach until at least the end of 2022.

It comes as a report in The Sydney Morning Herald suggests Arthur's position at the club is safe for now.

It's understood Arthur has worked strongly with the duo and wanted them to stay at the club, meaning the head coach is still shaping his staff and roster for 2022. It indicates the Eels' board have no intentions of letting Arthur go.

The Eels have had increasingly poor form throughout the second half of 2022, and while an injury to Mitchell Moses, as well as having a tougher run home than any other team hasn't helped, the blue and gold are still sitting in the top six.

That run home saw them play every other side in the top six over the final six rounds of the season, with only a game (and a drought-breaking win) over the North Queensland Cowboys breaking things up for Parramatta.

Arthur has seen his team bow out two years in a row in the semi-finals, while he also faces a crunch with up to seven top-tier players all off-contract at the same time at the end of 2022.

Arthur's position is up in the air beyond 2022, however, the board recently showed support in their coach, backing him to complete his current contract.