Parramatta Eels star fullback Clint Gutherson will not be released before the end of his current contract, and the club will start work on a contract extension.

The fullback has been linked with a move away from the west of Sydney in recent times.

While details around which clubs may have been chasing him have been hazy and speculative at best, it seemed the Eels were reaching the end of their tether with Gutherson following the mid-season sacking of Brad Arthur, and the club's continued poor form.

Since making the 2022 grand final, the Eels missed the finals last season, and are in the mix for the wooden spoon this time around with just two games to go. A single win for the Eels against either the St George Illawarra Dragons or Wests Tigers will see the club avoid the dreaded bogey prize, but it doesn't mean speculation at the club will ease.

The Eels, who will have Jason Ryles take over as head coach next season, are looking at a full scale clean out, with a number of players heading for the exits on top of a trio of youngsters in Matt Arthur, Ethan Sanders and Blaize Talagi, who have already been confirmed as departures.

The salary cap clean out will not claim Gutherson though, with The Sydney Morning Herald revealing Ryles met with his manager Sam Ayoub on Tuesday.

The meeting revealed Gutherson will remain at the Eels on his mega contract until at least the end of 2025, and that the club are also keen on commencing work over a new, albeit cut price contract.

It's also understood Ryles envisions a new role for Gutherson in 2025. It has long been speculated the fullback's time in the number one jumper is numbers with his knees giving him grief.

That could see him land in the centres for 2025 - where Parramatta have Will Penisini, and have also signed Zac Lomax who could also play on the wing - and a new fullback named. There is also speculation Gutherson could be used off the bench as a lock or hooker.

It was long tipped Talagi would be that man, however, his exit for the Panthers will see the Eels need to target other players, an unlikely prospect so late in the transfer piece.

The Eels have been linked with a play for Ryan Papenhuyzen from the start of the 2026 NRL season, and the longer the Storm custodian goes without signing a contract extension in the Victorian capital, the more those rumours will grow.

In the meantime, Isaiah Iongi, who was signed from the Penrith Panthers just weeks after Talagi went the other way, will likely be given first crack at the number one jumper in 2025.