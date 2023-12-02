Paramatta Eels and NRL legend Brett Kenny has spoken about the prospect of potentially joining the iconic list that will see him become an Immortal.

A four-time premiership winner and two-time Clive Churchill Medallist, Kenny is regarded as one of the finest footballers to grace the field during the 20th century and is arguably one of the best playmakers of all time.

During his 14-year career with the Parramatta Eels, Kenny played a significant role in their dominance during the 1980s and would claim the Dally M medal in 1986, Golden Boot Award in 1985, and represent both state and country for a combined 34 appearances.

As the NRL looks to select its next Immortal in the near future, his name has been floated around as a potential selection with other players such as Ron Coote, Billy Slater, Jonathan Thurston, Glen Lazarus and his former halves partner Peter Sterling.

“I often think if I ever do become an Immortal, the first thing I'm going to have to do is thank everyone Facebook,” Kenny told SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“It seems to be on Facebook everyone saying, ‘Yeah he should be an Immortal', now they're saying Ron Coote which I can't disagree with that.

“I guess it's nice to have people think you're at that level and that you've done enough in the game to be classed as an Immortal.

“I know people bring up the fact that I replaced Wally Lewis in the Test matches in England and he's an Immortal and also Mal Meninga in 1986, so there's an argument there.

“It may happen.”

Embed from Getty Images

As many people wait to see if Kenny eventually becomes an NRL Immortal, the star five-eighth, centre and lock revealed that the concept should be changed and suggested an alternative solution.

“I honestly believe that they should've done it in decades, from the 60s to 70s, players that played in that era, you pick four of them,” Kenny added.

“There's probably a lot more players that I think warrant being an Immortal that'll never get mentioned.

“As I said it's always a great honour to think people think you've done enough in the game to at least be mentioned to be an Immortal.”