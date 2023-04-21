The Parramatta Eels may have inadvertedly revealed a late change for their clash with the Brisbane Broncos on Friday evening.

As with all clubs this weekend, the Eels will be wearing a specially made one-off Anzac commemorative jersey.

While the jerseys have received a fair dose of criticism from around the competition's fan base, the Eels are auctioning their player jerseys off signed to raise money for Young Veterans in a move that has received credit.

The official memorabilia website which is auctioning off the jerseys however is missing the jersey for Haze Dunster.

Instead, only 16 jerseys are listed, but the absence of Dunster's jersey could suggest he will be a late exclusion for the game against the Broncos, with Bailey Simonsson instead returning to the first-grade side.

Simonsson was left in the 19-man squad when Brad Arthur cut his side from 22 at 24 hours out from kick-off on Thursday evening as the former Raiders' winger bids to return from injury.

Jakob Arthur was the other player outside of the 17 to remain in the final 19-man squad for coach Brad Arthur, although if Dunster is replaced, it's unlikely the half would come into the side.

The game, to be played in Darwin, will see the Eels forced to back-up against the competition leaders on a five-day turnaround as they attempt to claim what would be their fourth win of the season.

While some auctions for jerseys are still around the $125 mark, Clint Gutherson, Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses' jerseys have already cleared the $500 mark four hours before kick-off, with all auctions to end on Thursday evening.