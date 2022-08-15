The Parramatta Eels are expecting a big boost this week as they fight to keep their top four hopes alive, with Brad Arthur confirming that Mitchell Moses will be named in the No.7 as he returns from injury.

Moses has missed the Eels’ past two games after breaking his finger in the win against Penrith. Parramatta have had mixed fortunes since then, trouncing Manly in a convincing display before being kept scoreless in a 26-0 drubbing by South Sydney last weekend.

Arthur advised NRL360 that while Moses would be named to start, he still had a number of checks and criteria to satisfy before game day.

“He trained today and I’ll be naming him in the team,” Arthur said on Monday.

“He needs to get through everything for the week, but he’s a real good chance.

“I probably won’t be able to confirm that until our last session, but he’s keen and confident of getting himself right to play.”

Moses will come into the team at the expense of Jakob Arthur.

The Eels are currently in 7th place and in need of a win to remain a slim chance of a top-four finish or a first-week home elimination final. They have the worst for-and-against of all top eight teams by 40 points, and a loss could see them slip to eighth.

Last time these teams met the Bulldogs ran riot, with Josh Addo-Carr scoring a hat-trick on the way to a massive 34-4 upset. The win sparked a resurgence from the Bulldogs, who came off a five-game losing streak to win four of their next eight and move away from the wooden spoon.