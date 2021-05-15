Parramatta and fullback Clint Gutherson are understood to have begun contract discussions for the NSW superstar’s next deal.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Eels have already started negotiations with the 26-year-old, who’s current deal expires at the conclusion of next year.

Gutherson would be able to discuss his future with other clubs come November should he be yet to recommit, but Parramatta have already looked to ignite talks.

CLINTON GUTHERSON

Fullback Eels ROUND 9 STATS 5

Tackle Breaks 193

All Run Metres

The club and their star man faced several crossroads two years ago when the two parties look to finalise a deal in 2019 – a key retention period for several other Eels players – with the club and Gutherson’s manager Sam Ayoub at loggerheads on multiple fronts.

This time around it seems Parramatta are keen to get on the front foot in a proactive approach to secure the services of the 2020 Ken Thornett medallist.

Speaking to News Corp, Eels football boss Mark O’Neill revealed extension discussions are already underway.

“Gutho is our captain, we want him to stay and we are working through the negotiations with his manager,” he said.

Gutherson is enjoying another stellar season in the blue and gold in 2021, having scored seven tries and assisted a further seven in his nine games so far this year.

The Eels will also be looking to secure the futures of senior duo Ryan Matterson and Mitch Moses, who both have options in their favour for next year.

Parramatta have already been able to ink star pair Maika Sivo and Nathan Brown to new deals this year in what will be a busy year for Brad Arthur and his list management team.

The Eels will be hoping to improve on their impressive 8-1 start to the season when they face the Warriors on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium.