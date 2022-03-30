The Parramatta Eels will reportedly add out of favour Gold Coast Titans centre Esan Marsters to their immediate shopping list.

The men in blue and gold were heavily linked with capturing the signature of Jaymayne Isaako until the end of the season before he sensationally moved to the Gold Coast Titans.

It's another Titans player who the Eels are chasing though, with Marsters formerly thought as one of the best up and comers in the game, but having his career stagnate in recent times.

With the Eels significantly down on manpower following long-term injuries to Sean Russell and Haze Dunster, as well as the continuing recovery of Maika Sivo, the move would make sense, with the Sydney Morning Herald's Adrian Proszenko telling SEN Radio that the club were interested.

RELATED: Where should the Eels look next after missing Isaako

"They have been looking for someone because they are obviously very short in the outside backs with Blake Ferguson leaving and then Sean Russell and Haze Dunster being out for year and Maika Sivo being unavailable until the middle of the year," Proszenko said on the program.

"A little bit of mail is that Esan Marsters is someone that they are interested in potentially getting to come across.

"Parramatta see something in him. They think he can play centre and wing, but he is probably big enough to play back row if need be.

"Watch this space. They are prepared to offer him this year and next year if they can get him straight away."

Marsters, who began his career at the Wests Tigers and played 61 games between 2017 and 2019, has managed just 20 appearances since leaving the club.

A poor stint at the Cowboys saw him shift to the Titans in mid-2021, where he has played just five games since joining.

He has been named in the reserves again this weekend, with Corey Thompson returning early from injury to replace Greg Marzhew, and Jamayne Isaako getting his first run on the Gold Coast as he replaces injured fullback Jayden Campbell.

A former New Zealand Test player, Marsters has six internationals under his belt for the Kiwis, as well as another two for the Cook Islands, who he will likely represent in this year's World Cup.