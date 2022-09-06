Despite their immense on-field talent and their sublime form of late, the Parramatta Eels are still clearly prone to superstition as they prepare for their Qualifying Final against the Panthers in Penrith on Friday night.

Fans of the club are currently lobbying Fox Sports in an attempt to ensure iconic commentator Andrew Voss is behind the microphone for the game after it was revealed the Eels are 10-0 when he’s in the commentator’s box this year.

As a result, Eels supporters have been getting in contact with Fox Sports executive director Steve Crawley in an attempt to assure Voss will be calling the contest.

Even Voss himself is aware of the record, and confirmed some fans had reached out to him personally ahead of the all-important clash with their local rivals.

“If you do the stats, Parramatta without me calling are 6-8 and with me calling they’re 10-0. It’s a little uncanny,” Voss told the Daily Telegraph.

“I think I’ve become the Eels whisperer. I have no explanation for it. I have no ties to Parramatta and never have, but I’ve ended up a lucky charm for them – so I apologise to all the other clubs.

“I was made aware of this by Parramatta fans. They’re now begging me to call their games. I can confirm there hasn’t been a call from Brad Arthur.

“Working with (former Panther) Greg Alexander, he’s been offering to make me a lot of coffee this week. He may be trying to spike my drink. I told him he can take the first sip.”

Voss is all-but confirmed to call the opening game of this year’s finals series, with the game kicking off from BlueBet Stadium in Penrith on Saturday at 7.50pm (AEST).

The NRL today confirmed the game has sold out.