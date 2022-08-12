Parramatta Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown has advised the club he doesn’t want to discuss a contract extension in Sydney’s west until after the World Cup, but that hasn’t stopped significant speculation over his immediate playing future.

Newscorp reports that Brown’s management met with the Eels to discuss the in-form halves’ future at the club, despite the man himself being unlikely to sign anything for months. Management have reportedly advised the club to make an offer as Brown hits the open market on November 1.

Though the club have made no official moves, the Daily Telegraph understands the club is confident of keeping the 22-year-old and have given his contract extension priority status. It’s believed he wants to stay in western Sydney due to his proximity to family and friends.

Parramatta’s retention hopes will also be bolstered by their healthy salary cap position, which could be benefitted by the proposed increase to the cap for 2023.

Brown has been a standout for Brad Arthur’s side this year, with 14 try assists and a running game supported by an infamous step demanding the attention of fans whenever he has the ball in hand.

According to Brown, it all stems from a new-found confidence.

“The last couple of years… I would always second-guess myself,” he said.

“You have to go with your gut sometimes and just be confident in what you’re doing. You’re not getting selected in an NRL team to second guess yourself.

“Brad is trying to drive that into me. I feel like the more ball I get, the better the left edge will go.”

For now, though, the man in question is giving all his attention to the remainder of the season.

“My manager would have communicated to the Eels to leave me alone (about contract stuff) until the season is done,” Brown told the Telegraph.

“I just don’t like it, I’d rather not sort that out now. Any distraction is a bad distraction when you are playing footy.”