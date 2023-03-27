The Parramatta Eels fullback target has been revealed with Michael Chammas from the Sydney Morning Herald breaking the next on Channel Nine's 100% Footy.

One day after Chammas revealed that the Eels were eager to bring in an X-Factor fullback to their team, he has finally name-dropped the player the club was enquiring about.

Speaking on 100% Footy with Paul Gallen, Chammas said the Eels have been trying to pursue Jayden Campbell from the Gold Coast Titans.

This received a shocked response from Gallen, who couldn't believe what he just heard.

"Young Campbell?" Gallen said.

"Is he as good as Gutho? I'm not saying you're not right, but I just can't believe it."

Campbell who is contracted until the end of 2024, has started on the interchange in the Titans' first four matches of the season.

However, the 23-year-old and son of Preston Campbell is likely to be named in the starting team this week at either fullback or five-eighth.

This is due to debilitating injuries to both AJ Brimson (hamstring) and Kieran Foran (calf).

Continuing on the subject of Clint Gutherson, Gallen still couldn't believe the Eels wanted another fullback alongside him.

Gutherson is currently on a deal worth $850,000 per year until the end of 2025. This big-money contract came directly after Gutherson represented the New South Wales Blues in three games in 2020.

"I mean, he's 28 turning 29. He's still got another two or three years at his peak. I mean, between 28 and 32 is probably where you're at your peak," Gallen said.

"And I mean, let's think about the top-notch fullbacks out there. We're talking about Latrell Mitchell, Turbo [Tom Trbojevic], [James] Tedesco and maybe [Ryan] Papenhuyzen. They're not leaving their clubs. Their clubs are not letting them go."