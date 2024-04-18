The Parramatta Eels have confirmed forward Ofahiki Ogden is set to spend at least three months on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in the NSW Cup.

Having sustained a pectoral muscle on the weekend in the club's victory over the North Sydney Bear, Ogden has since undergone surgery and "is expected to miss 12 weeks of football".

The club also confirmed that Haz Dunster, Toni Mataele and Mitchell Moses remain on the sidelines with their respective injuries.

However, Matt Doorey (facial fracture) has been cleared to make his return to the field and has been named on the NSW Cup interchange bench to take on the Sydney Roosters this weekend.

Casualty Ward

Haze Dunster - Lisfranc (Expected Return: Round 18)

Matt Doorey - Facial fracture (Expected Return: Round 7)

Toni Mataele - Hamstring (Expected Return: Round 10)

Mitchell Moses - Foot fracture (Expected Return: Round 12)

Ofahiki Ogden - Pectoral tear (Expected Return: Round 19)