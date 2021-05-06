Despite some attention from crosstown rivals the Manly Sea Eagles and his discontent with the Parramatta administration over a previous contract offer, Eels back rower Nathan Brown is set to sign on with the Blue and Gold.

Parramatta originally offered Brown a two year deal worth $1.2 million in March, however had to remove the offer off the table when the back-rower was unwilling to put pen-to-paper.

It was reported that the 28-year-old was upset about the fact that the club was able to offer halfback Mitchell Moses a longer term four-year deal, although Brown was under the impression that the club was only able to finance a two year deal.

Embed from Getty Images Regardless of these issues, Brown has elected to stay on with Parramatta and is set to ink a new deal, per The Daily Telegraph.

In a positive light, coach Brad Arthur has validated that the key forward will be playing on Friday night in their grudge match against the Sydney Roosters, despite not being 100%.

““He just wants to get out on the field and play for his mates. He loves these occasions. He isn’t going to be 100 per cent, but he is good enough to be out there on the field.” Arthur told the press.

Brown’s retention is a key acquisition for Arthur, with Moses and Ryan Matterson yet to recommit to the club.

Parramatta announced on Thursday that David Hollis and Will Penisini have signed new two-year deals with the Eels.