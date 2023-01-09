The Parramatta Eels may have secured the services of Dylan Brown, but they've got a fight on their hands to also retain star halfback Mitchell Moses as rival clubs turn up the pressure with substantial contract offers.

Though the Eels have been able to assemble a respectable offer in the vicinity of one million dollars a season, Daily Telegraph journalist Phil Rothfield has reported that their offer is likely to be surpassed by their rivals - and by a considerable margin.

Speaking with Big Sports Breakfast, Rothfield claimed that both the Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have made bigger offers in the race for the star halfback – with Moses' former club leading the way.

“Wests Tigers have gone very heavy with an offer of over $1.3 million per year, probably towards $1.4 million,” Rothfield said.

“The Bulldogs have gone in at $1.2 million and Parramatta have offered a little bit over $1 million per year for their gun playmaker.”

It's believed that Moses' preference is to stay with the blue and gold, but that the big-money offers from other Sydney clubs may ultimately prove too hard to refuse if the Eels aren't willing to offer a little more now that the salary cap is clearer.

“I spoke to his manager late last week… he did say he was going to have a meeting with Parramatta this week. He is going to see if they can possibly increase their offer slightly,” Rothfield continued.

“He started in Parramatta juniors before he went to the Tigers all those years ago, there's still hope for Eels fans.”

Despite calls for optimism now that a salary cap figure has been determined, Rothfield still suggested there was a big likelihood of Moses leaving when his contract expires at the end of this season.

“There's talk that he's on the verge of pulling the pin on Parramatta to accept one of these big money offers.

“If he goes, I think it will be to Canterbury.”