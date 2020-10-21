The Parramatta Eels have confirmed three new signings for 2021.

Tom Opacic, Isaiah Papali’i and Joey Lussick will all join the club and begin training during the 2021 pre-season.

Opacic has penned a one-year deal with the Eels after 43 NRL games for the Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys.

Papali’i has agreed to a two-year deal following 59 NRL appearances for the New Zealand Warriors.

Lussick has also agreed to a one-year deal – originally coming through the Eels’ junior pathways before stints at Manly and Super League team Salford.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill was thrilled to welcome the trio.

“We are excited to welcome Tom, Isaiah and Joey and I have no doubt that these three men will be a great cultural fit with our the Club,” he told parraeels.com.au.

“All players will add class, depth and balance to our overall squad and they will be relocating from their current destinations in readiness for the 2021 pre-season.”