The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the immediate return of Joey Lussick to the club, with the surprising addition that his contract will run for more than two years.

Lussick, who was granted a release from St Helens to rejoin the Parramatta Eels - for whom he played nine games during the 2021 NRL season as a backup option to Reed Mahoney - will now be with the club until at least the end of the 2025 NRL season.

It had been reported originally that Lussick's contract was only going to be through to the end of this season as Parramatta scrambled to fill the void at number nine left by a season-ending injury to Josh Hodgson, combined with the immediate retirement of Mitch Rein.

Reports that Josh Hodgson may elect to medically retire however seem to have increased Lussick's contract, with the rake - who has also played for the Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL but had most of his success in the English Super League - now in line to share minutes in the ruck with Brendan Hands, who has been a breakout star for the blue and gold this season.

“Joey will add quality and depth to our roster. He knows our systems and coaching style and will fit in right where he left off," the club's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a statement confirming the news.

The Eels have confirmed Lussick will join the Eels at training this week, although it's unclear if he is a chance to feature in any grade this weekend as the Eels continue their push to make the finals in the middle of the table logjam.