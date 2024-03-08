The Parramatta Eels have confirmed their Round 1 clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs has officially been sold out at CommBank Stadium.

The 30,000 seat stadium selling out marks two games in the opening round with the full house sign going up after the New Zealand Warriors confirmed yesterday they had sold out their opening clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

The Warriors have also already sold out their Round 3 clash in Christchurch and are on track to do the same back in Auckland for Round 4.

Parramatta putting up the full house sign against Canterbury is a major boost for the competition, with the two Western Sydney clubs holding a long rivalry stretching back over decades.

The sell out is particularly pleasing given both sides wound up missing the top eight last season in resepctively disappointing campaigns.

Parramatta had come into the year on the back of a grand final the year prior, while the Bulldogs were hoping for radical transformation and improvement under new rookie coach Cameron Ciraldo.

The Round 1 clash marks Stephen Crichton's debut as a Bulldog.

Kick-off in the game is scheduled for 5:30pm (AEDT) on Saturday evening.