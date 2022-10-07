The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that Nathan Cayless and Steve Antonelli will join their coaching team for the 2023 season.

Antonelli has spent the last year as part of Jason Demetriou's staff at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and is a well-regarded assistant coach.

The assistant coach will join Trent Barrett and Steve Murphy as the new-look coaching team under Brad Arthur, who was believed to be under pressure during the season just completed, but ultimately saved any further indication of pressure with a trip to the grand final, which the blue and gold ultimately came up short in against the Penrith Panthers.

Cayless, a former Eels legend, on the other hand, will join the club as the NSW Cup coach for the 2023 campaign.

The former forward, who played 259 games as a one-club player during his NRL career between 1997 and 2010 comes on board following a sweeping internal review completed at the back end of the recently completed season to address issues in Parramatta's junior retention.

Cayless also represented New Zealand 39 times between 1998 and 2008, and has previously coached both Wentworthville Magpies in the NSW Cup, and the New Zealand Warriors' reserve grade side.

“Nathan, after gaining experience in a few different football programs, has broaden his skillset, has a strong growth mindset and it is exciting to welcome him back to the Eels," Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement.

“Both he and Steve are highly motivated to make positive impact towards the continuous improvement of our club.

“We look forward to welcoming them both in the near future."