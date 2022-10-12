The Parramatta Eels have confirmed nine departures at the end of the 2022 NRL season, with Solomone Naiduki, Hayze Perham and David Hollis having their names added to the list of already confirmed departures.

The trio will join Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs), Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Ray Stone (Dolphins), Oregon Kaufusi (Cronulla Sharks), Tom Opacic (Hull KR) and Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors) in departing the club at the end of the season.

The six key departures have been a wide part of the popular argument suggesting Parramatta's premiership window is now closed after their recent grand final loss to the Penrith Panthers in the 2022 decider.

It was Parramatta's first grand final in over a decade, having been knocked out at the semi-final stage during each of the previous three seasons.

Of the trio who have been added to the list of departures, only Perham has made his NRL debut, with both Naiduki and Hollis failing to crack first grade despite being named amongst Parramatta's 22-man squad on various occasions this season.

Naiduki instead made ten appearances in the NSW Cup, with the centre and winger making 111 metres per game in reserve grade on his way to crossing for two tries.

Hollis, on the other hand, was a highly-rated junior who has failed to break into the NRL before his 21st birthday. He played for the New South Wales under-16 and 18 team.

Perham, on the other hand, has played 7 games with the Eels over his two seasons with the club, taking his NRL total to 16 after he played 9 games for the New Zealand Warriors from his debut in 2019.

He scored four NRL tries this year, with five of his six appearances during the 2022 campaign coming in the starting side as Parramatta battled an outside backs injury crisis during the first half of the season.