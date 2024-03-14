The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the immediate release of forward Jirah Momoisea.

The prop has struggled to break through since joining the Eels at the start of the 2023 season, managing just three NRL appearances for the club last year.

That followed his move from the Newcastle Knights, where he had played eight NRL games throughout two seasons.

The 25-year-old was contracted until the end of the year with the Eels, but his release will allow him to exit Parramatta, where he has spent the majority of his time playing reserve grade.

"The Parramatta Eels and Jirah Momoisea have agreed upon a release for the remainder of his contract effective immediately," The Eels wrote in a statement.

"The Eels would like to thank Jirah for his contribution to the Eels and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

The forward has a background in rugby union, but at this stage, it's unclear where he will be headed next.

Born in Auckland, there is a good chance Momoisea could return to New Zealand, or take up a contract in England, with reports another Eels forward in Ky Rodwell could be on his way out of the club to join an English club in the coming weeks.

No confirmation of the destination of either player has been made at this stage.