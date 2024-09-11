The Parramatta Eels will look a lot different in 2025 under new head coach Jason Ryles with the club confirming a host of departing players.

Eleven players were farewelled by the club with seven of the players currently without a contract for next year.

Prop forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard is heading the list, who was recently confirmed to be not returning for the Eels in 2025.

Campbell-Gillard was expected to be moving to the St George Illawarra Dragons next season but more recently has been linked with the Brisbane Broncos.

The club also has lost a host of young talent with Ethan Sanders (Raiders), Matt Arthur (Knights) and Blaize Talagi (Panthers) already known to be moving on to new clubs next season.

Outside back Zac Cini will also move to a new club in 2025, with the Wests Tigers junior heading to England to continue his career.

Other players farewelled by the club include Daejarn Asi, Ofahiki Ogden, Makahesi Makatoa, Morgan Harper and extended squad members Isaac Lumelume and Lorenzo Mulitalo.

Asi played 14 games for the club this season, filling in for the injured Mitchell Moses.

With the departures of both Asi and Sanders, it remains unclear who will be the backup half for the club in 2025, although the Eels have been linked with Dean Hawkins and Tom Weaver in recent weeks.

Alongside the loss of Campbell-Gillard, the Eels have also farewelled some power in the engine room with Ogden and Makatoa combining for 12 NRL matches in 2024.

The Eels have made some signings for 2025 with Zac Lomax and Isaiah Iongi joining the club and the arrival of the young talent has made the likes of Harper, Lumelume and Mulitalo surplus to the club's needs.