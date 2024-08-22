Parramatta Eels outside back Zac Cini has confirmed he will join the Castleford Tigers from the start of the 2025 season.

Cini, a Wests Tigers junior, made his NRL debut with the joint-venture in 2021 and played four top grade games that year, before switching to the Parramatta Eels.

Playing in the West of Sydney for the last three years, he hasn't managed to make it into Parramatta's first grade squad, but has instead played 62 NSW Cup games.

Scoring 30 tries in that time, the centre and winger has been a strong performer at reserve grade level, and will now head to England in a bid to take his career to the next level.

This season has been particularly impressive, with Cini scoring 11 tries.

“I'm coming to win. When I get there, I'm coming to win games, build the club, build my future. All I want to do is win games and get to the top of the table. That's my goal," Cini said in a statement confirming his signing, which has seen him take up a two-year contract and means he will play for Castleford in both 2025 and 2026.

The Super League outfit are currently at the wrong end of the table, with Cini to slot into a squad which also features former NRL player Tex Hoy.