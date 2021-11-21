The Parramatta Eels have reportedly began discussions with Peter Sterling to return to the club in a part-time role.

Sterling, who retired from media work at the end of the 2021 season with the Nine Network - where he has been for decades - has no new role lined up.

He made it clear some months ago that he was simply retiring, with a wish to travel and spend more time with his family following his media commitments coming to a close.

That statement from Sterling followed speculation he had been pushed out of the Nine Network to make way for a younger crop of commentators and experts.

Sterling however has been widely regarded as one of the best analysts in the game for many years, with the 61-year-old likely to leave a hole in Channel 9s coverage of the NRL.

His media role followed a career of 264 games - 228 of those for the Eels and the other 36 for Hull FC in England in the mid-1980s. A part of the successful Parramatta team of the 1970s and 1980s, Sterling is a club legend who also made 13 appearances for New South Wales and 18 for Australia.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting there is a fresh push from senior Parramatta figures to employ Sterling in a part-time recruitment and retention role.

The Eels have been blasted for their list and salary cap management in the past few months. The club has a staggering number of players coming off-contract at the same time, as well as three players with player options in their favour.

Another club legend in Ray Price recently led a call for a vote of no confidence in the Parramatta board, highlighting recruitment and retention as one of the club's key problems despite the strength of the Parramatta district junior competition.

The timing of the calls for Sterling to come on board indicates figures within the Parramatta set up agree with Price, and are concerned by the signs currently coming out of the club.

The Eels have already lost Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore for 2023 onwards, while they are currently in a struggle to re-sign Clint Gutherson, Reed Mahoney and Junior Paulo - all either Origin, or on the fringe of being Origin players.

According to the report, recruitment and retention is currently run by chairman Sean McElduff and CEO Jim Sarantinos at the club, with Sterling seen as a significant upgrade in that department if the club can convince him to come on board.