The Parramatta Eels have announced the return of James Hardie as a major sponsor from the 2025 NRL season.

In a multi-year agreement between the two parties - Parramatta Eels and James Hardie group - James Hardie will return as the club's major sponsor from 2025 until the cessation of the 2028 season.

The partnership will see them support NRL, NRLW, Elite Pathways and community initiatives.

The return of James Hardie as a major sponsor comes after the two were previously partners during the club's four premierships run between 1981 and 1986.

“Eels fans will remember the Club's previous association with James Hardie as major sponsor from 1981 to 1995, which coincided with the greatest period in the Club's history,” Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said.

“The alignment between our two organisations is powerful. As a Club we are deeply connected to Western Sydney and its community, Australia's third largest economy - a region that James Hardie invests in and supports as a key manufacturer, employer, and supplier.

“In addition to supporting our football programs and social impact outcomes, through this partnership, our Club and James Hardie will work together to expand skills, investment, and entrepreneurship in Western Sydney.

"We look forward to strengthening our Club's foundations, providing opportunities for our community, and laying the groundwork for an era of success together again."

The partnership will see James Hardie branded on the front of the club's jersey and lower back.

The name will also be seen through game-day, digital and stadium brand activations, as well as merchandise and hospitality rights.

“The Parramatta Eels and James Hardie have a deep historic connection, but we also have a shared passion for what this partnership can do for the community and for us to activate our purpose, Building a Better Future for All™,” added Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer, James Hardie Industries plc.

“We're making a commitment to the football team, but we see this as a much greater commitment to Parramatta and Western Sydney.

"The Eels purpose is to ‘uplift lives, deliver unforgettable moments and bring communities together', and this matters to James Hardie.

“James Hardie has been proudly providing Australian Made building products to Sydney and Australia for over 100 years, manufactured at our Australian sites including one in Rosehill, in Western Sydney.

"Western Sydney, its people and their homes are deeply important to who we are, our future and our purpose and we're incredibly excited to have a partner in the Eels that matches that enthusiasm and purpose."