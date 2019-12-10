Parramatta has signed Brock Lamb on a two-year contract, which will see him at the Eels until at least the end of the 2021 season.

Lamb will be a member of the Eels’ development squad in 2020, before moving into their top 20 for 2021.

The 22-year-old has played for Newcastle and Sydney in the NRL, playing 33 games across four years.

“Brock provides depth to an already talented roster and will ensure competition for spots in our halves remain high,” Parramatta’s General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill told the club’s website.

“Following his return from Super League, we’ve provided Brock with an opportunity to re-ignite his NRL career and we are grateful he has agreed to be part of the Eels for the coming two seasons.”