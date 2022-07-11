The Parramatta Eels are reportedly looking to lock up Mitchell Moses for life.

The star halfback, who has played 188 NRL games, has been with Parramatta since 2017, following the start of his career at the Wests Tigers where he played among other former Wests Tigers stars who left the club.

Moses has since been into several preliminary finals with the blue and gold, but is yet to break through for a grand final or premiership.

Despite the lack of overall success given the length of time Parramatta's perceived premiership window has been open, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that Moses is set to sign a new long-term deal with the club following the commencement of negotiations.

Those negotiations could reportedly turn Moses into an Eel for life, with a deal set to run until the end of the 2027 season.

Moses is technically a free agent from November 1, off-contract at the end of 2023, but with a player option in his favour in 2024.

It's understood he will take up that offer to go with an extension for another three years, which will keep him at the Eels until the age of 33, making this likely to be the final time he has to sign on the dotted line in his career.

A one-time New South Wales State of Origin player, Moses' future at Parramatta has been up in the air in much the same way 17 players were come November 1 last year, when the club faced a crisis in the contract department, and in much the same way that Brad Arthur's future is uncertain given the lack of success despite the overall strength of the roster over the last couple of years.

It's understood if Moses signs, he will join the one-million-dollar per season club. While the Dolphins are understood to have inquired, Moses is believed to want to stay at Parramatta, although talks still have a long way to go.