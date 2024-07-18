Following confirmation that Mitchell Moses will play no more part in this season after picking up a suspected ruptured bicep, another NSW Blues star is facing a stint on the sidelines.
Crowned Player of the Match in last night's season-decider, Penrith Panther star fullback Dylan Edwards is potentially facing a month on the sidelines.
According to NRL Physio, Edwards is set to undergo scans for a suspected PCL injury he suffered during Game 3 and could spend anywhere between 2-4 weeks on the sidelines.
It is understood that Daine Laurie will take the fullback reigns at the Panthers until Edwards make his return back to club football.
"We had a great bunch of boys who really ripped in tonight, came here to do our state proud and our families proud and I hope we did that," Edwards said after the match on Channel Nine.
"We got a couple of tries late but the scoreline for a lot of that was really tight and no team was giving an inch.
"I thought both teams played it in the Origin spirit with a lot of intensity but believing in the long game and believing in each other got us home."
Was down getting treatment & strapping multiple times in the game. Severity to be confirmed but early assessments suggest he could be out for 2-4 weeks (would be a moderate sprain). pic.twitter.com/uLZDOC5Eev
— NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 17, 2024