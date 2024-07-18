Following confirmation that Mitchell Moses will play no more part in this season after picking up a suspected ruptured bicep, another NSW Blues star is facing a stint on the sidelines.

Crowned Player of the Match in last night's season-decider, Penrith Panther star fullback Dylan Edwards is potentially facing a month on the sidelines.

According to NRL Physio, Edwards is set to undergo scans for a suspected PCL injury he suffered during Game 3 and could spend anywhere between 2-4 weeks on the sidelines.

It is understood that Daine Laurie will take the fullback reigns at the Panthers until Edwards make his return back to club football.

"We had a great bunch of boys who really ripped in tonight, came here to do our state proud and our families proud and I hope we did that," Edwards said after the match on Channel Nine.

"We got a couple of tries late but the scoreline for a lot of that was really tight and no team was giving an inch.

"I thought both teams played it in the Origin spirit with a lot of intensity but believing in the long game and believing in each other got us home."