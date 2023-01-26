New Zealand Warriors recruit Dylan Walker has revealed that the second-row will be added to his repertoire of positions this season.

Formerly a centre and half during the formative years of his career at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Walker's 124 games at the Manly Sea Eagles between 2016 and 2022 saw him transform into a player who could virtually fill in anywhere on the park.

A dangerous lock forward off the bench in his primary role, Walker also filled in at five-eighth, centre, fullback and even dummy half in a pinch.

He will continue to do all of that at the Warriors after the club signed him ahead of 2023, but new coach Andrew Webster is also working on Walker being able to play at second-row where needed.

Walker revealed to SENZ Radio that Webster's defensive systems are simple, and that he is comfortable in whichever role he plays this year.

“Yeah I think Webby's been quite clear and honest, it'll be that utility role coming on as a middle lock,” Walker exclusively told SENZ.

“I've done some reps at centre, back row, halves and yeah, I'm pretty much comfortable with it all, to be honest.

“I've played a lot of games at half, played a lot of games at centre, back row was a new one, that's the only position I haven't played but it's quite simple; his (Webster's) systems defensively (are) simple but we've just got to keep nailing them because we want to be a defensive team.”

Walker brings with him 186 games of experience to the rebuilding Warriors, who have 16 players that started the 2022 season no longer with them on their return back to Auckland.

Walker is joined at the club by the likes of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett as the key signings for 2023, with the Warriors pushing to move back into the top eight.

The utility will kick-off his season by playing for the Maori All Stars in Rotorua.