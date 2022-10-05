Dylan Napa has earned a surprise Rugby League World Cup selection for the Cook Islands alongside seven NRL contracted players.

Napa played for the Cook Islands during the 2013 tournament, when the Island nation fell to the United States of America, but beat Wales, ultimately not making it out of the group stage.

Napa played seven State of Origin games for Queensland between 2017 and 2019, but never made it onto the field for Australia, although he did play for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2014 and 2016.

He is eligible for the nation due to his father being born in the Cook Islands.

Napa is joined in the squad by the likes of Makahesi Makatoa and Esan Marsters, who captained the Cook Islands at five-eigth during the mid-year Pacific Test against Samoa, which was lost 42 points to 12.

Davvy Moale, Pride Peterson-Robati, Brenan Piakura and Kayal Iro will also make the trip to England, while Xavier Willison has missed selection.

Tepai Moeroa is another inclusion alongside young gun Ruatapu Ngatikaura at the Wests Tigers. They are joined by a host of players plying their trade in England, mot notably Brad Takairangi and Zane Tetevano, while Dominique Peyroux who is playing at Toulouse will also make the trip.

The Arona brothers - Tevin and Tinirau (the later of whom made the trip for the mid-year Test against Samoa) have been picked, alongside the remainder of the squad who are made up of lower tier players.

The Cook Islands are in Group D for the tournament alongside Tonga, Papua New Guinea and Wales.

Cook Islands squad for World Cup

Tevin Arona (Auckland)

Tinirau Arona (Wakefield)

Geoffrey Daniela (St Marys Saints)

Johnathon Ford (Featherstone)

Anthony Gelling (Auckland)

Kayal Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Makahesi Makatoa (Parramatta Eels)

Steven Marsters (Thhirroul Butchers)

Esan Marsters (Gold Coast Titans)

Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Tepai Moeroa (Melbourne Storm)

Dylan Napa (Catalans Dragons)

Ruatapu Ngatikaura (Wests Tigers)

Moses Noovao-McGreal (Norths Devils)

Pride Pettersen-Robati (New Zealand Warriors)

Dom Peyroux (Toulouse)

Brendan Piakura (Brisbane Broncos)

Reuben Poter (Tweed Heads Seagulls)

Vincent Rennie (Newtown Jets)

Reubenn Rennie (Newtown Jets)

Brad Takairangi (Hull KR)

Aaron Teroi (Central Queensland Capras)

Zane Tetevano (Leeds Rhinos)

Paul Ulberg (London Broncos)

Standby players

Adam Tangata (Halifax)

Malachi Morgan (Southport Tigers)