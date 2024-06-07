Penrith Panthers' star and unlucky NSW near-debutant Dylan Edwards is facing a nervous week as he aims to recover from a quad injury in time for next Sunday's clash against the Knights.

His last minute replacement and former Blues captain James Tedesco had a solid game in Edwards' absence, but it probably wasn't enough to make him a walk-up starter for game two.

Initially, it was expected that Edwards would be sidelined for up to three weeks due to the muscle strain he suffered last Saturday during an extras' session. Any early return could put him at risk of re-injuring the quad.

Edwards, who was on the verge of making his NSW debut at fullback, had to step aside due to the injury. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Edwards expressed his determination to return as soon as possible.

“We'll see how I go and how I react to running and rehabbing. I had a light trot on Wednesday,” Edwards said.

“Initially, it was very upsetting. To be so close and then to have it taken away from you... once you get your head around it, you try to be a good teammate and do what you can to help the boys prepare. I was fortunate enough to stay in camp.”

Edwards has been given a 50/50 chance of returning next week and the timing is crucial, not only for Penrith's season but also for his aspirations to don the Blues jersey. With Origin selectors watching closely, Edwards' performance against the Knights could determine his place in the team.

There was a lot of noise surrounding Nicho Hynes' selection and inclusion in the team considering he entered camp under an injury cloud and hadn't been able to finish the previous round's match against the Panthers.

Hynes' kicking game did appear to be below his best during the series opener and it remains to be seen whether Origin selectors will opt for Edwards over Tedesco if he isn't quite 100%.

Known for his reliability and work rate, Edwards' absence has been felt on the field. The Panthers will be hoping for a swift recovery, with the star fullback's return pivotal to their campaign.