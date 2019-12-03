Eels young gun Dylan Brown has agreed to re-sign with the club on a new three-year contract reportedly worth $2.1 million.

The deal will tie the 19-year old to Parramatta until at least the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Brown reportedly fended off interest from Canterbury, the Warriors and Gold Coast to stay put.

“The signing of Dylan Brown aligns with our development club philosophy and we’re extremely proud of the person and player he has become today,” Eels GM Mark O’Neill told the club website.

“We’re excited about the future ahead for our Members and fans.”

Brown joined Parramatta as a 16-year old from New Zealand came through the Eels’ Junior Pathways system.

He made his debut in the opening round of the 2019 season but missed three months with a back injury.