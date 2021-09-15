The Gold Coast Titans announced a major overhaul of their roster on Tuesday afternoon, confirming Tyrone Peachey and five other players would leave the club at the end of the season.

Peachey was joined by Ashley Taylor, Jonus Pearson, Mitch Rein, Sam Stone and Jai Whitbread to exit the Gold Coast.

While Stone and Whitbread will head to the English Super League and join the Leigh Centurions, the remaining players are yet to have their futures sorted out.

The future of Peachey has already come under plenty of speculation, with the Brisbane Broncos the first club rumoured to be interested yesterday, even before he was officially told he wouldn't be getting a new deal on the Gold Coast, where the Titans finished the regular season in eighth spot before falling to the Sydney Roosters in an elimination final next weekend.

Now, the Canberra Times are reporting that Peachey's next home could be in the Nation's Capital with the Raiders.

While the Raiders have been looking for a suitable replacement for George Williams ever since the Englishman left the club in the middle of this season, coach Ricky Stuart confirmed to the publication Peachey was an option the club had explored, but not for the halves role.

"Yes, Tyrone is one player that we have discussed," Stuart said.

"Not as a half, but as a new buy. He's one of a number of names that we're looking at at the moment.

"I'm making sure our squad is healthy again for 2022."

The move for Peachey would spark an intriguing discussion in Canberra, given they already have Tom Starling and Josh Hodgson battling for playing time in the number nine jersey, using one as the bench utility each week.

That is mitigated by Hodgson playing at lock when Starling comes onto the field, and the talent of Peachey would ensure virtually every position on the field can be covered in the event of an injury.

Peachey has played well over 150 first grade games and would also add experience to the Raiders' squad, with Stuart reportedly keen on doing just that ahead of 2022 following the re-signing of a mountain of youth at the club, including Harley Smith-Shields, Matt Timoko, Xavier Savage and Semi Valemei.