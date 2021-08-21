Canterbury Bulldogs' bound fullback Matt Dufty has spoken on his exit from the St George Illawarra Dragons, saying it still hurts.

Dufty, a Dragons' junior, is known to have wanted to remain with the Dragons, but grew frustrated over the club's slow negotiations.

It followed multiple reports of Dufty being shopped around over the previous years, and yet, he continued to remain with the club, and in the custodian rule.

The Dragons' attack has looked pedestrian at best without Dufty this season, with the fullback scoring ten tries and assisting another 11 in his 14 games this season.

Not only that, but he has had 44 tackle busts, nine line breaks and has generally been considered one of the best attacking fullbacks in the game, despite his defensive weaknesses.

Dufty, who was part of the group attending Paul Vaughan's house party, has been in and out of the side during the second half of the season, originally missing some games with an injury, and then serving his suspension.

With Tyrell Sloan being readied to take over the number one jersey in Anthony Griffin's side next season, Dufty told The Sydney Morning Herald his own relationship with the coach was difficult, and that he feared not playing another game for the club he loves.

“I don’t know. Difficult? Maybe,” Dufty said.

“We just have different styles of footy. I’ve never questioned his decisions or back-chatted, and whatever he wants to do I try to implement. I’m not rude. I’m respectful to all my coaches.

“I really do try to play the style he wants me to play, but I can’t help it sometimes when I’m on the field, and I’ll go away from structure.

“There’s just a difference of opinion with what he wants and what I can actually bring.

“I was actually a little worried I wouldn’t play again. It would have been upsetting if I had played my last game, but I’ve got another opportunity now. I had a few conversations with Hook. He wanted to do something different with the team. He wanted to do his own thing.”

“It hurt. It still hurts I won’t be here,” Dufty added.

Dufty is part of Trent Barrett's mega recruitment drive at the Bulldogs for 2022, while the Dragons will go in a new direction.

Joining Dufty at Belmore will be ex-Dragons teammate Paul Vaughan, as well as the prized recruit Matt Burton, Penrith winger Brent Naden, Melbourne and New South Wales Origin winger Josh Addo-Carr and Brisbane, now Penrith second rower Tevita Pangai Junior.