Canterbury Bulldogs fullback Matt Dufty has been linked with a move to England as he looks to keep his rugby league career alive.

The under pressure Canterbury fullback signed a one-year contract to move to Belmore at the start of this season following the end of his time at the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Noted for his attacking powers, Dufty has often come under fire for other areas of his game, and it's understood there are no NRL clubs interested, including the Dolphins, who have been linked to virtually every off-contract player on the market.

It means Dufty, who is coming off another average performance against the Canberra Raiders on Friday evening in Round 9, may have to take up the rumoured interest at the Warrington Wolves to keep his career alive.

The Manchester Evening News are reporting that the English club will be joined by Leeds Rhinos in the hunt for Dufty, who may be able to reinvent his game with a spell in England.

Dufty would, should he join the Wolves, link up with other ex-NRL players Peter Mata'utia, Gareth Widdop, George Williams, Mike Cooper, Jason Clark and Billy Magoulias.

Widdop and Cooper are both off-contract with the club this year.

All of Mata'utia, Widdop and Cooper also spent time at the Dragons and would be familiar to Dufty.

The report out of England also reveals the Wolves have already made contact with Dufty, while Leeds have been keeping tabs on the situation after reaching out to Dufty last year.

News Corp's Brent Read has previously reported the Bulldogs are unlikely to re-sign Dufty, and need to make a decision by Round 10 so that club can continue planning for next season.

Dufty, who has made 91 NRL appearances, came under heavy scrutiny for a Round 5 performance against the Panthers where he ran for just 46 metres, and faces more criticism in Round 9 following an attempted tackle on Matt Frawley who sold him with a dummy pass before scoring.