Sporting legend Mat Rogers has praised the ability of Dolphins star Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, insisting he could go down as one of the greatest players to lace up the boots.

The observation from Rogers comes after Tabuai-Fidow recently played his fourth NRL season and will enter his fifth year next season.

Aged 22, the outside back was one of the first players picked up by The Dolphins for their maiden season and hasn't failed in not letting them down.

After an incredible year that saw him become one of the best players for The Dolphins, Tabuai-Fidow took the State of Origin by storm in all three games. His perfect year has continued for the Kangaroos, as he recorded three line-break assists and two try assists last weekend against the Kiwis.

“I'm going to go out on a limb here,” Rogers said on SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“I think that The Hammer could become one of the all-time greats.

“The way he has developed this year… I've got to say, when he moved down from North Queensland I thought, ‘Oh yeah, not a bad buy, but he's not going to change your team'.”

“How wrong was I? I'll happily admit it,” Rogers added.

“To see his development over this year, to see him in an Australian jumper and to see what he did in Origin, it's hard to deny, he's what, 22?”

Hamiso Tabuai Fidow - named in the centres - and the Kangaroos will take on New Zealand on Saturday evening for the final of the Pacific Championships.

