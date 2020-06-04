Dual code star Ben Te’o will return to the Brisbane Broncos, signing with the club for the rest of the 2020 season.

The 33-year old has played 152 NRL games, including 75 for the Broncos, with his rugby league career spanning from 2007-2014.

His last NRL appearance was for the South Sydney Rabbitohs before moving to rugby union.

Teo’o most recently played for Super Rugby team the Sunwolves, but the shutdown of the league paved the way for his NRL return.

“It’s crazy how things work out but I’m just excited to get back playing rugby league and rip in with the boys and really work hard,” Te’o told broncos.com.au.

“Brisbane is home to me and the Broncos have always looked after me and I feel welcome here – this is the perfect place to let me play.

“The club had a spot open and need some boys and I’m ready to come and help out and play my role for the Broncos.”