Dropped Roosters halfback Sam Walker has reportedly flown to Brisbane ahead of the Chooks' Magic Round clash with the Cowboys.

Walker was axed from Trent Robinson's team list ahead of the club's Anzac Day match against the Dragons and wasn't recalled for either of last week's bout with the Warriors or for Round 10, instead named to play in the NSW Cup.

Robinson has been left pleased with how Walker has responded to the shock selection call but has decided to keep the partnership of Joey Manu and Luke Keary in his halves setup.

Walker was set to pull on the boots for the Roosters' reserves on Saturday morning, however has been pulled from the side and placed on a plane heading for Brisbane, where he will link up with his NRL teammates.

According to News Corp, Walker will be among Robinson's squad ahead of Sunday's clash at Suncorp Stadium but is seen as unlikely to make his return on-field.

Instead, the decision to bring Walker to Brisbane will be to have the 20-year-old feel part of the club's senior squad, while also being on standby in the case of any late injury concerns.

Walker started at halfback in the Roosters' first seven matches of the season, with Robinson revealing the club are hopeful their young playmaker can rekindle his best form through a period in the NSW Cup.

The Roosters will trim their squad down to 19 players at 4:00pm on Saturday, while their final list will be confirmed at 3:00pm on Sunday - one hour ahead of the game.