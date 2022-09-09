The North Queensland Cowboys have gone from the cellar to the penthouse this season in some part due to the fantastic form of fullback Scott Drinkwater, who has spoken out ahead of his maiden finals appearance.

In conversation with Peter Psaltis on 4BC Wide World of Sports, Drinkwater discussed his excitement going into the finals series.

"Yeah can't wait. First finals series mate so pretty buzzing. Last three years I've been feeling crook in bed at this time of the year, so I'm happy I'm training and still feeling fit," he said.

“The speed of the game, obviously saying it’s going to be a lot faster, you’re going to be a lot more fatigued, the small moments of the game are the ones that turn into the big moments of the game”

"Just focusing on trying to win those small moments and just doing whatever it takes".

Last year the Cowboys finished the season as the worst defensive team in the competition having conceded 748 points. Drinkwater spoke about the defensive standards that have brought North Queensland off the bottom of the table.

"We're the second best defensive team in the comp, the best defensive team is (usually) the one that wins the comp," Drinkwater continued.

"Being aggressive and just defending urgently, and that's what going to win us games.

"Communication is key, and as a spine player I set the defensive line and I've kind of got to be the big voice out there in defence."

'Drinky' has freshly inked a long-term extension that will see him in the Cowboys' colours till the end of 2027 having reportedly knocked back offers from Wayne Bennett and The Dolphins.