Star fullbacks Scott Drinkwater and Clint Gutherson have both made moves up Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard during Round 17 with perfect games.
The duo were two of four players who were voted as the unanimous best on ground by our panel of four judges.
The others came in the first game of the round as Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored four tries for the New Zealand Warriors against the St George Illawarra Dragons and on Sunday as David Fifita dominated for the Gold Coast Titans against the Brisbane Broncos.
Fifita is also back in the top ten with the performance, albeit a long way behind NSW Blues Origin star Payne Haas.
Haas hasn't recorded a single vote in the NRL since Round 14 but still holds a 49-vote lead to Drinkwater, who is another five votes ahead of Gutherson.
Both the Cowboys and Eels' fullbacks have recorded perfect games two weeks in a row, allowing them to make moves up the leaderboard.
Reece Walsh failed to pole against the Titans and drops to equal fourth alongside Shaun Johnson, who managed ten votes, while Dylan Edwards's 11 has him in sixth, just a handful of votes further back after Round 17.
With time running out to catch Haas for his competition, here are all the votes from Round 17.
St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors
The Dolphins vs Parramatta Eels
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|4
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|J'maine Hopgood
|3
|Mitchell Moses
|Mitchell Moses
|Bryce Cartwright
|Mitchell Moses
|2
|Bryce Cartwright
|Will Penisini
|Mitchell Moses
|Bryce Cartwright
|1
|Will Penisini
|Bryce Cartwright
|Will Penisini
|Will Penisini
Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Tyrone Peachey
|Izack Tago
|Tyrone Peachey
|Izack Tago
|4
|Izack Tago
|Tyrone Peachey
|Izack Tago
|Tyrone Peachey
|3
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Jack Cogger
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Scott Sorensen
|Jack Cogger
|Dylan Edwards
|Jack Cogger
|1
|Greg Marzhew
|Scott Sorensen
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Xavier Coates
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|4
|Nelson Asofa-Solomona
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Jahrome Hughes
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Jahrome Hughes
|2
|Christian Welch
|Justin Olam
|Will Warbrick
|Christian Welch
|1
|Will Warbrick
|Will Warbrick
|Christian Welch
|Will Warbrick
Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|4
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Kieran Foran
|Patrick Carrigan
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Patrick Carrigan
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Patrick Carrigan
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|1
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Kieran Foran
|Kieran Foran
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Luciano Leilua
|Luciano Leilua
|Tom Dearden
|3
|Luciano Leilua
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Tom Dearden
|Jeremiah Nanai
|2
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Valentine Holmes
|1
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Valentine Holmes
|Luciano Leilua
Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Corey Horsburgh
|Sebastian Kris
|Sebastian Kris
|Corey Horsburgh
|4
|Jack Wighton
|Corey Horsburgh
|Corey Horsburgh
|Sebastian Kris
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|Jack Wighton
|Albert Hopoate
|Jack Wighton
|2
|Albert Hopoate
|Albert Hopoate
|Jamal Fogarty
|Albert Hopoate
|1
|Joseph Tapine
|Luke Keary
|Luke Keary
|Joseph Tapine
Top ten
|1
|Payne
Haas
|0
|185
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|136
|3
|Clinton
Gutherson
|20
|131
|4
|Reece
Walsh
|0
|129
|4
|Shaun
Johnson
|10
|129
|6
|Dylan
Edwards
|11
|126
|7
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|122
|8
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|10
|121
|9
|David
Fifita
|20
|115
|10
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|112