Star fullbacks Scott Drinkwater and Clint Gutherson have both made moves up Zero Tackle's NRL MVP leaderboard during Round 17 with perfect games.

The duo were two of four players who were voted as the unanimous best on ground by our panel of four judges.

The others came in the first game of the round as Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored four tries for the New Zealand Warriors against the St George Illawarra Dragons and on Sunday as David Fifita dominated for the Gold Coast Titans against the Brisbane Broncos.

Fifita is also back in the top ten with the performance, albeit a long way behind NSW Blues Origin star Payne Haas.

Haas hasn't recorded a single vote in the NRL since Round 14 but still holds a 49-vote lead to Drinkwater, who is another five votes ahead of Gutherson.

Both the Cowboys and Eels' fullbacks have recorded perfect games two weeks in a row, allowing them to make moves up the leaderboard.

Reece Walsh failed to pole against the Titans and drops to equal fourth alongside Shaun Johnson, who managed ten votes, while Dylan Edwards's 11 has him in sixth, just a handful of votes further back after Round 17.

With time running out to catch Haas for his competition, here are all the votes from Round 17.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs New Zealand Warriors

The Dolphins vs Parramatta Eels

Penrith Panthers vs New Zealand Warriors

Melbourne Storm vs Manly Sea Eagles

Brisbane Broncos vs Gold Coast Titans

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

Top ten

