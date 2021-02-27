St George Illawarra have announced the re-signing of promising fullback Cody Ramsey, with the 21-yer-old extending his stay at Kogarah until the end of the 2024 season.

Whilst only playing just the three NRL games so far, Ramsey has shown plenty of promise in his short spell with the Dragons, scoring two tries and offering plenty of pace and power in the Red V.

Having lined up as a flyer last season, Ramsey will be hoping to secure more starting minutes with new coach Anthony Griffin as either a winger or in the No.1 jumper.

Ramsey expressed his delight in extending his contract with the Dragons whilst stating he has plenty to learn.

“I’m stoked to remain a Dragon for the next few years. I’ve had a great journey getting to this point in my career and it means a whole lot to my whole family that I’ve managed to secure my future in the Red V,” Ramsey told the club website.

“I still have a lot more improvement and learning in me. That’s something that has been drilled into me by all my coaches which I can appreciate. I can’t wait to develop further and better myself over the coming years.”

Dragons football boss Ben haran commended Ramsey’s efforts and echoed his excitement in the the promising young gun.

“Cody showed a great desire to remain a Dragon, which is very important for a proud organisation such as St George Illawarra,” Haran said.

“We identified a number of years ago that Cody had great potential and we’re starting to see him deliver on that now in the top squad.

“To see a quality player and person like Cody come through our junior representative pathway is another pleasing aspect to his retention.

“Cody’s ability to play in numerous positions will hold him in good stead over the upcoming season and beyond.”

The Dragons will kick-start their 2021 campaign against Sharks at Jubilee Stadium on Sunday, March 14.